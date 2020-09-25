Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Up 7.2%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 183,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 403,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 694.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

