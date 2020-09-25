Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $21.96 on Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Obyte has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $5,093.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.96 or 0.00204659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,691 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

