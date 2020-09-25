Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 14,996,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,824,625. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

