Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.06. 526,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 461,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ontrak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 221,154 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $2,600,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $2,474,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

