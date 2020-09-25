Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s current price.

TSE OLA traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$5.17. 287,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.96.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.