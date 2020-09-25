Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) were up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 1,495,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,172,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,800 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $30,375,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $14,269,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.