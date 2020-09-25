Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $61.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $3,021,277.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,069.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,946 shares of company stock worth $16,833,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.