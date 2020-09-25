PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Up 7.1%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.75. 1,621,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,960,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

