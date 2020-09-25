Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st.

Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $109,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

