Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st.

Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $109,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit