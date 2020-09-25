PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PEMB traded up £195.53 ($255.49) on Friday, hitting GBX 102.50 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.91. PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Get PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 alerts:

About PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.