PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PEMB traded up £195.53 ($255.49) on Friday, hitting GBX 102.50 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.91. PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

About PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit