Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Tops $6,252.12

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $6,252.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00643199 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $878.01 or 0.08170809 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.