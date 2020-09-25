PiplCoin Reaches Market Cap of $147,936.17 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $147,936.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

