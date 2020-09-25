PIVX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $342,380.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. PIVX has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $342,380.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003519 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Coinroom and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025074 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004076 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, BiteBTC, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, Bisq, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

