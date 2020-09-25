Pizza Hits Market Capitalization of $514,299.15 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Pizza has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $514,299.15 and $959.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004862 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4,530.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

