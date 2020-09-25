POA Network Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Binance. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

