Polis Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Polis has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $3,248.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

