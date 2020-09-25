POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AUCOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.76. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

