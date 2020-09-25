Portland General Electric (POR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/22/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

9/21/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/19/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

9/16/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

8/26/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of POR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,014. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

