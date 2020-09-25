Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.64. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $174.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.24.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

