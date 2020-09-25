Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $6,007.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,380,187 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

