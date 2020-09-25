Profile Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $141,519.76 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $141,519.76 and approximately $21.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,751.78 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00169957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

