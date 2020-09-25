Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. 775,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,191,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

