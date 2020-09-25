ProxyNode Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $93,176.01 and approximately $64.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00642834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $898.39 or 0.08358370 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,530,915 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

