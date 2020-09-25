Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBYI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $27,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $137,065. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,407. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

