PumaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinall, Upbit and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $28,520.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.60 or 0.04694733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033875 BTC.

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinall and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

