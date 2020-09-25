Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Down 0.2%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.35. 438,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 192,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter.

