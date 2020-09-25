Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $212,461.32 and $6,178.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

