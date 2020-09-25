Ra International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ra International Group PLC (LON:RAI) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.75 ($0.68). 42,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 115,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

The firm has a market cap of $87.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.44.

About Ra International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs horizontal and vertical projects, roads, runways, helipads, and aprons; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, and offices; and power generation projects, water treatment plants, solid/liquid waste management plants, and landfills.

