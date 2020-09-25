Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TRAVIS PERKINS/S (TPRKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS: TPRKY):

9/11/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

9/9/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/2/2020 – TRAVIS PERKINS/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TPRKY stock remained flat at $$16.87 on Friday. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

