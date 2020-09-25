Red Pulse Phoenix Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $61,228.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 203.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.