RED (RED) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a market cap of $353,678.22 and $5,768.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00429871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000354 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

