Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.14 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Ren has a total market cap of $197.66 million and $79.14 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002081 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, UEX, Huobi Global and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.04698139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033790 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,405,147 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, UEX, DDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

