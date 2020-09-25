Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Up 7.7%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.59. 6,456,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,620,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

