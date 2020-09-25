Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 171,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 321,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 381,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.