Rubycoin (RBY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $226.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022080 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

