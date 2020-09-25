Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6.7%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. 8,378,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,929,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sabre by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

