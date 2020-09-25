Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6.7%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. 8,378,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,929,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sabre by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit