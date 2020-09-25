Selfkey 24 Hour Volume Hits $468,503.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Selfkey has a market cap of $8.07 million and $468,503.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, RightBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.04726557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, IDEX, RightBTC, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

