SHIELD Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $446,293.14 and $19.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,748.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.38 or 0.03306396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.02023314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00429871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00872935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00516284 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010265 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

