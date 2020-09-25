ShowHand Market Cap Reaches $13,206.46 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $13,206.46 and $5.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00101920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00230862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01453079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00200667 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

