Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.27 and last traded at $70.98. Approximately 247,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 213,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 139.16, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

