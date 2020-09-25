Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Reaches $1.29

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.60 or 0.04694733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.