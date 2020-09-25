SM Energy Co (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
SM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.
