SM Energy Co (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

SM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.