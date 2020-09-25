SmartCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $192,500.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,745.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.03289528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.02021193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00429213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00856703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00509619 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010680 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

