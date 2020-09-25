Sphere (SPHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,190.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $2,190.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,718.13 or 1.00277717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00169756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.