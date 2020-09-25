Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.80. 7,073,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,289,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 155,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

