Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, DDEX and ZB.COM. Status has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $6.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.01458495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00202469 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinTiger, DragonEX, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, DDEX, IDEX, Bithumb, Ovis, TOPBTC, Tidex, Huobi, IDAX, Binance, Radar Relay, DEx.top, ChaoEX, BigONE, Bittrex, ABCC, Cobinhood, Upbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, GOPAX, Neraex, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, IDCM, Koinex, Liqui, Poloniex, OKEx, Kyber Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

