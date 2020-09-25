Stratis Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004669 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Coinrail. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005093 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000509 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000930 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,970,606 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Binance, Bittrex, Bithumb, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, HitBTC, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

