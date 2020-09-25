Streamr (DATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $458,858.00

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Streamr has a market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $458,858.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043244 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.95 or 0.04708440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

