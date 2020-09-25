Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.03289528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,613,249 coins and its circulating supply is 291,887,900 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

