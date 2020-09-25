Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Trading Up 4.6%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 2,270,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 578,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Supreme Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

